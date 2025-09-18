KBR has secured three cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders from the Air Force Research Laboratory valued a total of $175 million for the continuing delivery of advanced situational awareness tools across multiple domains.

The tasks also seek improvements on capabilities in command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, the company said Wednesday.

Task Orders and Deliverables

The task orders are under the AFRL contract for Innovative Cyber/Infrastructure Threat Assessment Environment, Common Operating Picture for Event Response Situation Awareness. All have a five-year work performance period, with the following deliverables for each order:

Multi-domain awareness – commercial innovations and modern software to speed mission impact, provide collaborative engineering solutions and contribute expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence, cross-domain simulation, cloud architecture, advanced visualization and rapid prototyping

Trusted microelectronics, mission resilience and assessment environments – software to optimize acquisition processes, tools for electronic warfare and threat analysis, and digital engineering and cybersecurity platforms for forensic techniques and risk management

Space situational awareness and mission assurance in space operations – core technologies and advanced monitoring systems for space missions, with oversight frameworks and integrated engineering, cybersecurity and communications support for space and ground assets’ protection

Mark Kavanaugh, KBR’s president of defense, intel and space, said the company is driving future defense mission success through its support capabilities in cybersecurity, microelectronics, electronic warfare, digital forensics and advanced sensing.

“Each capability is strategically streamlined to enhance situational awareness, strengthen decision-making and deliver operational superiority across the U.S. Air Force, Space Force and joint operations,” the company executive stressed.