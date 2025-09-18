The National Institute of Standards and Technology has awarded cybersecurity company Electrosoft a prime task order for technical services supporting its Cybersecurity Framework and Risk Management Program .

“NIST continues to lead the way in helping organizations navigate complex cybersecurity challenges. Electrosoft is proud to support this mission by delivering expert guidance and innovative resources for stakeholders to manage risk more effectively and confidently,” said Sarbari Gupta , CEO of Electrosoft.

Enhancing Cybersecurity Framework

NIST said Tuesday Electrosoft will provide cybersecurity framework development and support, including quick start guides, mappings and educational materials for the CSF website. The company will also deliver privacy and risk management program technical services by assisting with public comment analysis and finalizing publications related to privacy and data governance initiatives. In addition, Electrosoft will provide subject matter expertise related to content creation for CSF publications and training.

“Cybersecurity resilience is a mission imperative. Federal agencies, critical infrastructure and private enterprises all face the challenge of reducing risk while enabling innovation,” stated Gupta.

“Supporting NIST in advancing the CSF allows us to contribute to a national effort that benefits every sector of the economy,” she added.

The task order, under the NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, is intended to enhance NIST’s engagement with stakeholders, reinforce cybersecurity and privacy, and maintain the CSF’s adaptability across sectors. It supports current CSF 2.0 efforts to help organizations implement the framework.

“CSF 2.0 comes at a pivotal moment for both government and industry. The framework provides a common language for managing cyber risk, and its evolution reflects the reality that threats, technologies and business models are constantly changing,” said Gupta.