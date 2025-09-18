in Contract Awards, News

Electrosoft Lands NIST Contract to Advance Cybersecurity Framework & Risk Management Program

Sarbari Gupta
Sarbari Gupta. NIST awarded Electrosoft a contract for the cybersecurity framework and risk management program.
Sarbari Gupta CEO Electrosoft

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has awarded cybersecurity company Electrosoft a prime task order for technical services supporting its Cybersecurity Framework and Risk Management Program.

“NIST continues to lead the way in helping organizations navigate complex cybersecurity challenges. Electrosoft is proud to support this mission by delivering expert guidance and innovative resources for stakeholders to manage risk more effectively and confidently,” said Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft.

Enhancing Cybersecurity Framework

NIST said Tuesday Electrosoft will provide cybersecurity framework development and support, including quick start guides, mappings and educational materials for the CSF website. The company will also deliver privacy and risk management program technical services by assisting with public comment analysis and finalizing publications related to privacy and data governance initiatives. In addition, Electrosoft will provide subject matter expertise related to content creation for CSF publications and training.

“Cybersecurity resilience is a mission imperative. Federal agencies, critical infrastructure and private enterprises all face the challenge of reducing risk while enabling innovation,” stated Gupta.

“Supporting NIST in advancing the CSF allows us to contribute to a national effort that benefits every sector of the economy,” she added.

The task order, under the NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, is intended to enhance NIST’s engagement with stakeholders, reinforce cybersecurity and privacy, and maintain the CSF’s adaptability across sectors. It supports current CSF 2.0 efforts to help organizations implement the framework.

“CSF 2.0 comes at a pivotal moment for both government and industry. The framework provides a common language for managing cyber risk, and its evolution reflects the reality that threats, technologies and business models are constantly changing,” said Gupta.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Mark Kavanaugh
Mark Kavanaugh headshot. KBR has secured three task orders from the AFRL valued a total of $175 million.
KBR Books $175M AFRL Task Orders for Situational Awareness Support Services
Jon Norman
Jon Norman, vice president of requirements and capabilities at Raytheon. Norman talked about recent AMRAAM changes.
Raytheon Software Upgrade Extends AIM-120 AMRAAM Range, Increases Lethality