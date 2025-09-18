Raytheon has made software upgrades to the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile, or AMRAAM, to enhance the weapon system’s reach and lethality, Air and Space Forces Magazine reported Tuesday.

The upgrades have already been implemented in AMRAAM rounds coming off the production line, the company said at a press event.

AMRAAM Software Upgrade Tested on F-22

Raytheon revealed that the software updates underwent experimental tests in the second half of 2024, but the company only received permission from the Air Force to discuss the matter.

During the test, RTX launched AIM-120D missiles from an F-22 at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The exact range of the AMRAAM is unknown, and Raytheon did not characterize how much farther the missiles can fly. However, a Raytheon spokesperson shared that the tests represent the “longest known shot of an AMRAAM by a fifth-generation fighter.”

Improved Propulsion, Threat Response

Jon Norman, vice president of requirements and capabilities at Raytheon, also revealed that the missile has “a little bit bigger engine from the propulsion side,” which was made possible through the use of modern electronics. The executive added that the AMRAAM has a more efficient battery and software that takes advantage of the higher altitudes and speeds at which F-22 and F-35 fighters operate.

He also said the software strengthens the capability of the AMRAAM to counter a wider variety of threats and enables pilots to fly the missile from “further than they ever imagined before.”

The upgrade is part of the U.S. Air Force’s form, fit, function refresh, or F3R, effort to continuously enhance AMRAAM’s performance.

“AMRAAM is already known as the gold standard for the air dominance arena, and these tests prove it will continue to play a critical role for the U.S. and its allies for decades to come,” stated Sam Deneke, president of air and space defense systems at Raytheon, in a press release.