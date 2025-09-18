in Contract Awards, News

AT&T Subsidiary Books $62M DISA Travel Telecommunications Contract

The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded AT&T Technical Services Company the potential $62.5 million DISA Travel Telecommunications Services-V contract.

DTTS-V Contract Details 

According to the award notice posted on SAM.gov Wednesday, the AT&T subsidiary will provide telecommunications services supporting the travel mission needs of a DISA field element that includes government-owned and commercial-leased telecommunications services and equipment.

The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, located at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, released a solicitation notice for the contract in November 2024 and accepted bids until Jan. 15, 2025. The notice detailed the requirements for the selected contractor, which included services related to voice, data and video communication. The services will be delivered at various mission sites across the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Hawaii.

The contract includes one base year and four one-year option periods.

