Leonid Naboyshchikov has assumed new responsibilities as vice president of space operations at Sev1Tech, a provider of mission-critical technologies for commercial and government sectors. He confirmed his new role in a LinkedIn post Wednesday.

“Excited to continue driving operational excellence, supporting our incredible team, and advancing mission success in the space domain,” he wrote on the social media site.

Leonid Naboyshchikov’s Career in Government Contracting

The executive has been with Sev1Tech for over three years. Prior to his recent appointment, he served as the company’s senior director of operations. In the role, he oversaw performance and the implementation of the company’s operational strategy in its space division. He also held the roles of director of operations for commercial and civil aerospace and senior project manager at Sev1Tech.

Before joining Sev1Tech, he spent over 11 years at Kestrel Technology Group, where he served as a certified project manager and senior analyst involved in international knowledge management system projects. At Kestrel, he got to work with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, the Naval Postgraduate School and military organizations of U.S. partner nations.

Naboyshchikov has a bachelor’s degree in political science, majoring in Middle East politics, from the University of Judaism and a master’s degree in nonproliferation and terrorism studies from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.