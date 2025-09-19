Herndon, Virginia-based government contractor Akima held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 10 to mark the opening of its new 35,000-square-foot office in Huntsville, Alabama. Also known as “The Rocket City,” Huntsville is home to Redstone Arsenal, whose various tenants Akima said Thursday it supports.

Akima President and CEO Bill Monet, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, noted Huntsville’s longstanding status as a hub for the U.S. space and defense sectors as he conveyed the company’s pride in expanding in the city to support customers and the local community.

“This investment strengthens our ability to deliver for our federal partners, creates new opportunities for talented professionals in the region and reflects our long-term commitment to The Rocket City,” Monet remarked.

Akima’s Redstone Arsenal Customers

The company provides its customers at Redstone Arsenal a range of support services, such as facility and equipment maintenance. Its subsidiary, Akima Facilities Operations, has been tasked to provide installation support services to the U.S. Army at Redstone Arsenal under a potential 10-year $563 million contract awarded in July 2024.

Besides the Army, Akima’s Redstone Arsenal customers also include the FBI, Space and Missile Defense Command, several program executive offices, as well as components of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Missile Defense Agency.