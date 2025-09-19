The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has listed Procentrix’s artificial intelligence-based task management platform called ProTask-AI as awardable through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for Department of Defense work. Accessible via Microsoft Cloud, the platform offers security and scalability, and compliant with federal standards, Procentrix said Wednesday.

The tool is designed to streamline the entire process of handling tasks, inquiries and correspondence requests. Through AI, it drafts tailored responses with built-in source references, allowing users to review and finalize them speedily.

Executive Comments on Tool’s Development

Mike Hughes, Procentrix president, noted that the company’s engineering and delivery terms collaborated for years to develop ProTask-AI for customer efficiency and effectiveness.

“The way they embedded the AI features into the workflows is impressive and has produced significant time savings. That enables our customers to focus on high-value activities and mission priorities,” the company’s head added.

Another cloud-based Procentrix AI offering – Translation Analytics Linking and Intelligence System, or TALIS – designed for analyzing foreign language materials, also gained awardable status in DOD’s Tradewinds earlier in February.