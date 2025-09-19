Seekr has launched SeekrIntel, an agentic artificial intelligence offering designed to accelerate investigative and intelligence work. Built on the SeekrFlow Enterprise AI Platform, the new offering works to prepare unstructured data, translate foreign language information, build network graphs and generate dossiers on people or entities of interest, Seekr said.

“SeekrIntel is a force multiplier for investigators—it’s like having a tireless digital co-investigator—one that never sleeps, processes millions of data points in seconds, and helps connect the dots across people, places, and patterns,” said Rob Clark, president of Seekr. “SeekrIntel was designed to complement the instincts of human investigators, so they can act on trusted intelligence faster, and stay one step ahead in illuminating sophisticated networks—criminal networks, terrorists, financial crimes, and supply chains.”

AI for Investigations

SeekrIntel is designed to be accessible to non-technical users. Investigators can ask natural language questions to trace entity links, monitor digital activity patterns and track indicators of presence or intent.

Expanding AI Solutions Portfolio

Alongside SeekrIntel, the company offers a broader lineup of mission-driven AI tools, including those for technical talent discovery, narrative integrity detection, sensor data analysis, content moderation and cross-regional governance.