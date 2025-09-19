Amentum has announced plans to create 3,000 jobs across the U.K. over the next four years as the European country ramps up its investment in nuclear power and defense capabilities.

Join U.S. military leaders and industry experts as they discuss international partnerships, coalition warfare, technological advances and more at the Potomac Officers Club’s GovCon International Summit and Global Defense Summit. Book your seat now for this Oct. 16 event!

Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy

The U.S. and U.K. governments signed an agreement, known as the Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy, to accelerate the establishment of nuclear power stations and generate thousands of jobs in both countries.

The agreement, signed during the U.S. state visit to the U.K., aims to speed up reactor design checks and accelerate approvals of nuclear project sites, among others. The partnership also covers fusion energy, allowing U.S. and British scientists through joint experimental programs to leverage artificial intelligence to build advanced simulation tools and use test facilities to accelerate the path to commercial fusion power.

John Heller on UK-US Nuclear Partnership

Amentum CEO John Heller, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday during the U.S. state visit at Chequers, highlighted the strategic importance of the U.K.-U.S. partnership.

“The US State visit reflects the unique strength of the U.K.-U.S. partnership and our shared determination to drive economic growth and prosperity. The energy resilience and national security of both nations depend on continued leadership and advances in energy and technology – the focus of this visit,” Heller, a nine-time Wash100 awardee, said in a statement.

“Commitments by both governments to back and invest in these industries help drive Amentum’s continued growth and investment in innovation, jobs and skills on both sides of the Atlantic,” he added.

Boosting Nuclear Generating Capacity

According to Amentum, enhanced coordination between the U.S. and U.K. nuclear industries will help develop the capacity and skills required to meet President Trump’s executive orders, which call for a fourfold increase in nuclear generating capacity by 2050.

“We are stepping up collaboration between our people on both sides of the Atlantic to ensure that we seize opportunities which are tailor-made for our company,” said Mark Whitney, president of Amentum’s energy and environment business. “Based on current demand projections, we expect to increase our U.K. headcount by 50 percent over the next four years.”

Whitney noted that the company is investing in AI, automation and digital engineering improve the delivery of government programs and critical infrastructure projects in both countries.

Amentum serves as a lead delivery partner on U.K.’s nuclear power projects, including Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C, and provides technical and project solutions for fusion research and small modular reactors. The company also supports U.K.’s national defense by providing tech and safety services for the Royal Navy’s nuclear submarines.