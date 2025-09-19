Tim Lawrence has been named chief financial officer of Accenture Federal Services. Lawrence announced his appointment on LinkedIn on Friday, explaining that as CFO, he will help his new company accelerate its “delivery of proven commercial solutions to the federal government – helping agencies drive greater efficiency, effectiveness and mission impact.”

“I look forward to working with the talented Accenture team to strengthen financial performance, drive operational excellence and support our mission of delivering outstanding results for our clients and stakeholders,” Lawrence, a former officer with the U.S. Navy, added.

Lawrence’s Career at Booz Allen Hamilton

The new Accenture Federal Services CFO previously worked at Booz Allen Hamilton. He joined the company in 1999 and over the years took on various leadership roles. In 2013, he was promoted to the position of vice president and, in 2017, rose to senior VP.

In 2022, Lawrence was appointed executive VP, his final position at Booz Allen.

Lawrence holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Maryland.