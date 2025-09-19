in Executive Moves, News

AWS Appoints Liz Martin as Managing Director, General Manager for Global Defense

Liz Martin
Liz Martin, managing director and GM for global defense at AWS. Martin has been at the company for nearly nine years
Liz Martin has assumed new responsibilities as managing director and general manager for global defense at Amazon Web Services. She confirmed her new role on her LinkedIn profile.

Who is Liz Martin?

Martin is a technology sales executive with over 25 years of experience in the IT industry. She previously served as managing director of AWS’ Department of Defense portfolio, a role she held for nearly five years. She also served as the company’s DOD sales leader and senior sales manager for DOD and worldwide public sector throughout her nearly nine years at the cloud company.

Before AWS, she spent 13 years in leadership roles at IBM. She most recently oversaw the company’s federal hybrid cloud as business unit executive. She also developed and implemented the multi-million federal hybrid cloud business’ growth strategy. During her time at IBM, she also worked with the Department of Agriculture, the Department of the Interior and Department of Homeland Security.

Earlier in her career, Martin held stints as a principal consultant at Keane and a supervisor for system development at Sprint.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Virginia.

Written by Elodie Collins

