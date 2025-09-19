Viasat has secured a multi-year contract from the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to deliver an advanced space-based encryption technology to safeguard critical assets from cyberthreats.

Advancing Encryption Technology for Data Security

The global satellite communications company said Thursday its Defense and Advanced Technologies team will develop an end-to-end cryptography system capable of securing sensitive data transmissions between satellites and ground stations. The Carlsbad, California-based company will build encryption hardware for space deployment and utilize its terrestrial encryption equipment to support ground terminal testing.

Viasat will particularly develop a space-qualified End Cryptographic Unit with prelaunch and on-orbit functionality to meet communication and transmission security requirements. Viasat will also develop high-speed, multi-channel ground operating equipment to test future communication payloads.