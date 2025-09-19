in Contract Awards, News

Viasat Books Space Force Contract for Space-Based Encryption Technology

Logo / viasat.com
Viasat logo. Viasat has secured a multi-year Space Force contract to build a space-based encryption technology.
Space Force contract award

Viasat has secured a multi-year contract from the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to deliver an advanced space-based encryption technology to safeguard critical assets from cyberthreats.

Advancing Encryption Technology for Data Security

The global satellite communications company said Thursday its Defense and Advanced Technologies team will develop an end-to-end cryptography system capable of securing sensitive data transmissions between satellites and ground stations. The Carlsbad, California-based company will build encryption hardware for space deployment and utilize its terrestrial encryption equipment to support ground terminal testing.

Viasat will particularly develop a space-qualified End Cryptographic Unit with prelaunch and on-orbit functionality to meet communication and transmission security requirements. Viasat will also develop high-speed, multi-channel ground operating equipment to test future communication payloads.

David Schmolke, Viasat vice president of mission connections and cybersecurity, stated, “We are committed to supporting future capabilities of integrated space-crypto solutions to ensure that mission-critical data and satellite access controls are protected.”

