The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has selected Lockheed Martin to develop capabilities for the Space-Based Interceptor, or SBI, program , as part of a broader effort to advance missile defense from orbit.

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What Is the Space-Based Interceptor Program?

The global defense technology company said Friday the SBI program aims to support a layered homeland missile defense architecture, including an early engagement layer to counter emerging missile threats and extend defensive coverage. The program also supports the development, testing and integration of space-based intercept capabilities within a multi-domain defense framework.

What Role Will Lockheed Martin Play?

Lockheed Martin will contribute to the design and development of SBI technologies, drawing on its experience with interceptor systems such as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and the Next Generation Interceptor. The company is also incorporating expertise from its work on hypersonic strike systems and missile warning and tracking systems.

According to Robert Lightfoot , president of Lockheed Martin Space and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, the company is working with partners across the industrial base to advance the effort and deliver an integrated demonstration by 2028.

“Lockheed Martin is already making next generation integrated air and missile defense a reality with our proven capabilities and the expertise across our entire network,” said Lightfoot.

Nineteen other companies were selected to support the SBI program, including Anduril Industries, Booz Allen Hamilton and General Dynamics Mission Systems. SSC announced in April that it awarded 20 other transaction authority agreements worth $3.2 billion to advance space-based missile defense capabilities.