LMI has launched SHEPRD , a digital platform built to help military protection units address threats to personnel and other critical battlefield assets.

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What Capabilities Does the SHEPRD Platform Deliver?

The company said Thursday SHEPRD is designed to monitor and manage threats in operational environments, integrating planning, analysis and execution within a single environment. The platform operates within the Army’s Next Generation Command and Control enterprise environment and uses 3D modeling and automated risk-based prioritization to boost visibility into threats and resources.

“LMI focuses on building technology that works in the environments where missions actually happen,” said Josh Wilson , CEO of LMI and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner. “SHEPRD reflects that, bringing data, analytics, and operational context together in contested domains to help commanders better protect the people and assets that make the mission possible.”

How Was LMI’s SHEPRD Validated?

SHEPRD was recently showcased at a simulated combat exercise held at Fort Carson, Colorado. During the Ivy Sting 5 exercise, the platform combined threat intelligence, asset locations, terrain effects and protection coverage into one real-time view of the battlefield, helping users quickly identify risks, coordinate defenses and adapt to changing conditions.

LMI’s Army Modernization Efforts

SHEPRD represents the latest step in LMI’s ongoing support of the Army’s modernization strategy. The Army announced in November 2025 that it is expanding the company’s cloud-based Army Training Information System across the enterprise. In 2024, LMI received major awards, including a contract to help enhance the Army’s digital capabilities at Impact Level 5 and a five-year, $65 million deal to support its logistics and financial management information enterprise resource planning system.