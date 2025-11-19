The U.S. Army has announced the enterprise-wide expansion of the Army Training Information System, or ATIS, a cloud-based platform developed by LMI.

LMI said Tuesday the service branch intends for ATIS to serve up to 2 million eligible users by the end of 2025.

What Is ATIS?

ATIS seeks to consolidate over 30 legacy training platforms into a single, modern environment, providing real-time visibility and consistent data for all units.

Launched in 2024, the system is designed to streamline the full training lifecycle by unifying planning, scheduling, resource management and performance tracking into one intuitive interface. The platform’s cloud-native architecture enables faster updates and integration with other Army systems.

“ATIS is proof that modernization doesn’t have to take decades,” said Josh Wilson, incoming CEO at LMI. “When you pair commercial pace with proximity to mission, you get transformation that actually moves at the speed of the warfighter. That’s what the Army achieved with ATIS, and it’s a model every service can follow.”

According to LMI, the Army’s expansion of ATIS reflects its commitment to data-driven training to improve readiness across the force.

“ATIS puts the soldier at the center of training,” said Karen Goodson, vice president of the Army market at LMI. “It simplifies the user experience and increases accessibility. It also ensures every unit across the Army can plan, execute, and assess readiness using the same, trusted data source.”