Hitachi Vantara has introduced VSP One Block High End, a new storage platform designed to support artificial intelligence and mission-critical workloads. The company said Tuesday that the all-flash, non-volatile memory express block storage marks the completion of its Virtual Storage Platform One strategy.

How Does the Platform Enable AI Adoption?

According to Hitachi Vantara, VSP One Block High End can serve as a unified data foundation for companies aiming to enhance productivity and drive innovation through AI.

The company cited a recent report on S&P Global Market Intelligence that found that over 70 percent of individuals polled do not think their current IT infrastructure is equipped to handle future AI and machine learning workloads. Hitachi Vantara also published a report that revealed that 57 percent of IT leaders store their data on-premises and private, hybrid, sovereign and public clouds.

“What we’re seeing across industries is a tipping point where data infrastructure must evolve or risk holding back innovation,” said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer of Hitachi Vantara. “VSP One Block High End goes beyond performance upgrade; it’s a strategic enabler for enterprises to rethink how they capture, manage, protect and scale data in the AI era.”

What Capabilities Does VSP One Block High End Provide?

VSP One Block High End features Federal Information Processing Standards 140-3 Level 2 certified protection and Hitachi’s Cyber Resilience Guarantee.

VSP 360 adds centralized fleet management, guided workflows and mobile-enabled visibility to the platform.

The company also highlighted the VSP One Block High End’s automatic CPU adjustment to eco mode during low activity periods.

VSP One Block High End will be globally available in early 2026.