The Department of State has approved a possible $105 million foreign military sale of Patriot air defense system components and support services to Ukraine. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday that RTX and Lockheed Martin will serve as principal contractors for the proposed purchase.

What Is Included in Ukraine’s Patriot Sustainment Package?

Kyiv requested articles and services needed to maintain and enhance its Patriot air and missile defense system. The package includes upgrading M901 launchers to the M903 configuration, classified and unclassified load lists, authorized stockage lists for ground support equipment, spare parts, accessories, and training and logistics support.

Ukraine is expected to integrate the equipment without difficulty, but about five U.S. government personnel and 15 U.S. contractor representatives will temporarily be deployed to the European Combatant Command for up to one month to assist with training and periodic meetings.

According to DSCA, the sustainment effort will strengthen Ukraine’s defense against current and future threats and expand Kyiv’s local maintenance and operational capability. The FMS will not alter the military balance in the region or negatively impact U.S. military readiness.

Ukraine employs Patriot systems as part of its defense against Russia’s invasion. The Eastern European nation recently received Patriot systems from Germany.