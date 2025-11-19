in Executive Moves, News

Intel Taps Former Adobe Exec Cindy Stoddard as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Cindy Stoddard
Cindy Stoddard, SVP and CIO at Intel. Stoddard joins Intel from Adobe, where she also served as SVP and CIO
Cindy Stoddard SVP & CIO Intel

Intel Corp. has appointed Cindy Stoddard as senior vice president and chief information officer, effective Dec. 1. Intel said Stoddard will oversee its global IT organization and lead the company’s digital transformation and modernization efforts.

She will report to company CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

“The CIO role has become increasingly strategic for Intel as we modernize our legacy systems, strengthen our operational backbone, and build deeper partnerships with AI platform companies,” Tan stated. “Cindy is a proven enterprise technology leader whose expertise in large-scale digital transformation will be instrumental as we build Intel’s foundation for long-term success.”

Who Is Cindy Stoddard?

Stoddard has over 25 years of experience guiding global IT, cloud operations and data strategy. She joins Intel after nine years at Adobe, where she spearheaded cloud migration and oversaw enterprise data strategy as SVP and CIO.

Before Intel, she spent over four years as SVP and CIO at NetApp.

Her career also includes positions at Safeway, American President Lines, Circle International Group and Emery Worldwide.

Stoddard has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western New England University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Marylhurst University.

“Intel’s commitment to engineering excellence and innovation creates tremendous opportunities to leverage technology in transformative ways,” she said. “I’m excited to join the team and help build the digital infrastructure that will support Intel’s next chapter of growth.”

Written by Elodie Collins

Photo / rtx.com
