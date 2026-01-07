Lockheed Martin company Terran Orbital has appointed U.S. Navy veteran Michael Vishion as vice president of program management. Terran Orbital said Wednesday that in his new role, Vishion will work to ensure alignment between engineering, manufacturing and program teams to ensure the company’s growth in its target markets.

The new Terran Orbital VP will report to company chief executive Peter Krauss.

Who Is Michael Vishion?

Vishion brings to the position years of leadership experience in program management, contracts, product development and operations in the aerospace and defense sectors. He comes to Terran Orbital from technology, manufacturing and engineering company ITT, where he served as director of technical program and product management for two years.

Earlier, he served as business execution director at defense and space manufacturing company Moog Space and Defense Group.

What Did Terran Orbital’s CEO Say About Michael Vishion?

Commenting on Vishion’s appointment, Peter Krauss said, “Michael’s depth of experience in program execution, combined with his people-first leadership approach, makes him a strong addition to our executive team.”

“His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations and deliver consistent, high-quality results for our customers,” Terran Orbital’s CEO added.

For his part, Vishion said on LinkedIn, “After an incredible journey at ITT, it’s time to turn the page and embark on an exciting new adventure,” adding, “As I step into this new role at Terran Orbital, I’m filled with excitement and anticipation for what lies ahead. I’m eager to collaborate with the brilliant minds at Terran Orbital and contribute to groundbreaking advancements in space technology and satellite systems in this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.”