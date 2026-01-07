Ultra Intelligence & Communications has secured a contract to supply Knox-5 processors for the U.S. Marine Corps’ MQ-9B aircraft . The award covers the procurement of nine Knox-5 processors, designed to enhance the processing of critical information and built for size-constrained unmanned systems operating in contested environments, Ultra I&C said Tuesday.

What Are Knox-5 Processors?

Knox-5 is part of Ultra I&C’s Knox family of processors featuring Sensor Open Systems Architecture-aligned products that deliver rugged, high-performance computing at the edge. It enables operators to run artificial intelligence models, manage sensor data and enhance mission software without vendor lock-in. By utilizing a modular design, the platform allows for technology refreshes without requiring a complete hardware replacement or a lengthy recertification process.

“Defense systems shouldn’t force operators into proprietary dead ends. Knox breaks that cycle. Platform operators can swap modules, update software and integrate new capabilities as missions change — flexibility built for operational reality,” said Mladen Brkic , president of Ultra I&C’s mission solutions segment.

