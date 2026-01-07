Ultra Intelligence & Communications has secured a contract to supply Knox-5 processors for the U.S. Marine Corps’ MQ-9B aircraft. The award covers the procurement of nine Knox-5 processors, designed to enhance the processing of critical information and built for size-constrained unmanned systems operating in contested environments, Ultra I&C said Tuesday.
What Are Knox-5 Processors?
Knox-5 is part of Ultra I&C’s Knox family of processors featuring Sensor Open Systems Architecture-aligned products that deliver rugged, high-performance computing at the edge. It enables operators to run artificial intelligence models, manage sensor data and enhance mission software without vendor lock-in. By utilizing a modular design, the platform allows for technology refreshes without requiring a complete hardware replacement or a lengthy recertification process.
“Defense systems shouldn’t force operators into proprietary dead ends. Knox breaks that cycle. Platform operators can swap modules, update software and integrate new capabilities as missions change — flexibility built for operational reality,” said Mladen Brkic, president of Ultra I&C’s mission solutions segment.
What Other Defense Contracts Has Ultra I&C Secured?
Ultra I&C is involved in other defense modernization efforts. In June 2025, the Air Force selected the company, alongside Dell Technologies, to provide the Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant, or SPOC, processor, with the joint responsibility for software development, integration and testing. In September 2024, Ultra I&C secured a $39 million Marine Corps contract to deliver its ADSI command-and-control gateway to enhance interoperability and support the Department of War’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.