CM Equity Partners Invests in Cybersecurity Firm ShorePoint

CM Equity Partners has made a strategic investment in ShorePoint to help the cybersecurity firm expand its capabilities and enter new markets.

Herndon, Virginia-based ShorePoint said Tuesday it will remain a standalone company, with its existing executive leadership team and all employees continuing in their current roles.

How CM Equity Partners’ Investment Will Support ShorePoint?

“With CM Equity Partners, we found a partner with decades of experience supporting companies in the federal marketplace,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint.

“Together, we will be focused on rapidly accelerating our business by expanding our already extensive cyber capabilities, enabling us to bring them to new customers for the greatest mission impact. This further enables significant growth opportunities for our team members as we adapt to the ever-changing cyber threat market,” Brown added.

Jeffrey Mark, a managing partner at CM Equity Partners, noted that the investment firm and ShorePoint share a focus on long-term growth.

“We are proud to partner with the ShorePoint team to support their continued expansion, enhance capabilities and empower employees to drive mission impact for federal agencies,” Mark added.

What Does ShorePoint Do?

ShorePoint offers cybersecurity and digital transformation services tailored to protect federal agencies against emerging threats.

The privately held firm’s services include zero trust strategy and implementation, security data integration and analytics, risk management support, security operations, security architecture and engineering, and adversary emulation and penetration testing.