Carahsoft Technology will make an enterprise microsegmentation platform from ColorTokens Federal Solutions available to the public sector through a new distribution partnership.

How Will the Partnership Expand Platform Availability?

Carahsoft said Tuesday that it will distribute ColorTokens’ Xshield Enterprise Microsegmentation Platform through the General Services Administration Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, The Interlocal Purchasing System, E&I Cooperative Services, and The Quilt contracts. The platform will also be available to federal, state and local agencies through Carahsoft’s network of resellers.

How Does Xshield Strengthen Government Cybersecurity?

Xshield uses a micro-perimeter to segment and secure mission-critical systems, helping agencies prevent lateral movement of ransomware and other cyberthreats. The platform offers enhanced network visibility and policy control and the capability to test security configurations without disrupting active operations.

“Our Xshield Enterprise Microsegmentation Platform helps Government agencies strengthen cyber resilience by containing and minimizing the impact of breaches,” said Jim Sutton, vice president of public sector at ColorTokens. “Xshield ensures policy-based security, aligned with Zero Trust Architecture principles and Federal compliance requirements.”

According to Chris Clarke, program executive for threat detection solutions at Carahsoft, Xshield provides agencies with a reliable, modern platform that reduces operational complexity and improves cyber resilience, allowing them to respond to threats quickly and effectively.