The Government Accountability Office, in a recent report, identified top areas for the Department of Homeland Security to prioritize in its modernization efforts, such as artificial intelligence implementation and agile software development, but Zhenia Klevitsky, chief growth officer for ITC Federal, said making such improvements will not be easy.

In an article published Monday on Federal News Network, Klevitsky provided recommendations for the DHS to ensure modernization efforts achieve measurable results.

What Steps Must DHS Take to Improve IT Modernization Efforts?

Klevitsky advises that modernization begin with selecting technologies that strengthen DHS’ core mission rather than simply adopting the newest innovations. Modernization, she argues, requires a nuanced understanding of emerging technologies such as multi-cloud systems and AI tools that can enhance national security outcomes.

She noted that DHS already uses advanced tools, such as large language models, that aid internal software developers in creating capabilities that deliver actionable insights.

The executive also stressed the importance of integrating new tools with existing legacy systems. She suggests conducting enterprise architecture and interoperability assessments early in the process, coupled with lifecycle and cost analyses to guide implementation.

According to Klevitsky, every IT investment must be tied directly to DHS’ mission objectives. She recommends defining mission-first requirements and performance metrics, such as faster response times and measurable cost savings, to evaluate efficiency.

Ultimately, Klevitsky added, modernization is not just about technology; it is about ensuring DHS can achieve its mission effectively by aligning innovation, collaboration and sustainability.