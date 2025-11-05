Roger Wells Succeeds Brian Raduenz as AEVEX CEO

AEVEX announced key leadership changes with current CEO Brian Raduenz transitioning to executive chairman and President Roger Wells assuming the role of chief executive, effective Oct. 31. The Solana Beach, California-based company said Monday the move follows a transition plan initiated when Wells joined AEVEX in April 2025.

How Will Raduenz Support AEVEX Going Forward?

In his new role, Raduenz, the founder of AEVEX, will advise the management team and board while supporting expansion and strategic initiatives, including innovation efforts, partnerships, disciplined mergers and acquisitions and market development. The retired U.S. Air Force officer will also assist Wells during the leadership transition.

“Founding and leading AEVEX as CEO has been the honor of my life. I could not be more proud of the team we have built and the impact we have had on our customers’ missions,” said Raduenz.

What Experience Does Wells Bring to the CEO Role?

Before joining AEVEX, Wells served as chief operating officer, executive vice president and president of microelectronics at Mercury Systems. He had a 13-year career at FLIR Systems, where he held various VP roles. He also served as a director at Northrop Grumman for eight years.

“AEVEX has accomplished a significant amount over its history and I’m highly optimistic about the opportunities ahead of us,” said Wells.