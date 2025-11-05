RELI Group , a government consulting firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with healthcare artificial intelligence company Basys.ai to accelerate the adoption of AI in federal health programs .

RELI Group said Monday the collaboration combines its federal health work experience with Basys.ai’s AI capabilities to help agencies prevent fraud, waste and abuse. The partnership supports both companies’ efforts to advance federal health programs and promote the responsible use of AI.

“Our collaboration with Basys.ai ensures that technology serves the mission of protecting public trust, eliminating fraud, waste and abuse and delivering measurable value to the agencies we support,” said Vishal Tulsian , president and chief operating officer at RELI.

What Is SureReview?

SureReview is an AI-based medical record review tool jointly developed by both companies that plays an instrumental role in the partnership’s efforts to advance federal healthcare. It is designed to help agencies handle complex documentation reviews by streamlining audit processes, boosting accuracy and easing administrative workload. The tool is expected to be launched in 2026.

What Are the RELI & Basys.ai CEOs’ Thoughts on the Partnership?

“By joining forces with Basys.ai, we can equip federal agencies with tools that not only improve efficiency but also uphold the highest standards of integrity,” said Mohammad Elias , founder and CEO of RELI Group.