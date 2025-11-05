IBM has selected five organizations to join the 2025 edition of its Impact Accelerator program. IBM said Monday that through the program, it seeks to support the initiatives of nonprofit and government organizations by providing access to experts, technologies and other resources.

What Is the Focus of the 2025 IBM Impact Accelerator Program?

The IBM Impact Accelerator was launched in 2022 and has since focused on different issues like resilient cities, sustainable agriculture and water management. For 2025, the program will focus on smart, automated supply chains via the modernization of logistics, energy and infrastructure systems.

Participants for the 2025 cohort include Al-Baha University in Saudi Arabia, which will pilot an AI framework for fleet management; the NREL Foundation, a U.S. nonprofit developing an AI-enabled platform that works to ensure supply chain resilience for food, energy and water systems; and Polytechnique Montreal, which will build AI and quantum-based decision tools for Canada’s forest value chain.

Also part of the 2025 program are the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, which is working on a capability that will evaluate the extent to which a country is ready for the digital and AI economy; and the WRI Polsky Center for the Global Energy Transition, which is working on a AI-powered capability that will work to detect and classify solar photovoltaic systems on the ground or on rooftops.

What Additional Support Will the 2025 Cohort Receive?

The 2025 cohort will enjoy support not only from IBM but also from EY, which will offer coaching and workshops for capacity-building, and from ServiceNow, which will offer technical expertise, in-kind grants and digital transformation support.