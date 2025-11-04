in Executive Moves, News

Digital services provider Oddball has appointed Rob Silverman as its new CEO, succeeding company co-founder Travis Sorensen, who led the company in the past decade.

Who Is Rob Silverman?

Silverman brings to his new role more than 30 years of experience in technology and professional services leadership, Oddball said Tuesday. He previously directed strategy and operations at Booz Allen Hamilton, overseeing multibillion-dollar defense and civil government businesses and the Health and Human Services portfolio. His work also included managing the integration of corporate acquisitions such as Liberty IT Solutions, Everwatch Solutions and PAR Government.

“I’m incredibly excited to support Rob as he steps into the role of CEO at Oddball,” Sorensen said. “After ten rewarding years leading our talented team, I’m confident that Rob’s vision and leadership will propel Oddball into its next phase of growth and success.”

Sorensen has served as a board member since January, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Commenting on his new role, Silverman said he is “humbled” to build on Oddball’s legacy. “Oddball has excelled as a strangely human force driving innovation in government digital services, and I cannot wait to support Oddball’s employees and clients going forward,” he added.

The company, which focuses on modernizing how government organizations engage with the public, is backed by Falfurrias Management Partners.

Written by Kristen Smith

