Claroty has elected cybersecurity industry veteran Dave DeWalt as chairman of its board of directors.

The New York-headquartered company said Monday that DeWalt’s appointment underscores its goal to strengthen defenses for cyber-physical systems, or CPS, across industries.

Who Is Claroty’s New Board Chair?

DeWalt, founder and CEO of investment and advisory firm NightDragon, brings over two decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry.

Before NightDragon, DeWalt served as executive chairman, CEO and chairman of the board of directors at FireEye, now Trellix. He also led McAfee as president and CEO, overseeing its $7.7 billion acquisition by Intel in 2010.

“For the past decade, Dave has been an integral part of the Claroty hyper-growth machine,” stated Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. “He understands the importance of our mission and building for longevity in a market that faces rapid-growing challenges. We are incredibly grateful to partner with Dave, whose support goes back nearly to the company’s founding, on charting our continued growth and leadership in CPS protection.”

“I’m honored to serve as board chairman for Claroty, whose passion for innovation and commitment to making an impact in cyber-physical systems protection has inspired me from day one,” DeWalt commented.

In addition to his role at Claroty, DeWalt also sits on the boards of Delta Air Lines and utility company Exelon, according to his LinkedIn profile.

What Does Claroty Do?

Claroty provides an industry-focused platform designed to secure mission-critical infrastructure across sectors. Called the Claroty Platform, the technology delivers deep asset visibility and a wide range of built-for-CPS capabilities, including exposure management, network protection, secure access and threat detection in the cloud or on-premises.