Firehawk Aerospace, an energetics and propulsion maker based in Texas, secured an investment from Hanwha Defense USA to support the development and production of solid rocket motor technology.

How Will the Investment Transform US Rocket Motor Production?

Firehawk said Monday that the investment would accelerate the full-rate manufacturing and delivery of 3D-printed propellants and integrated missile systems designed to strengthen national security.

“This investment from Hanwha supports our mission of bringing solid rocket motor technology into the 21st century to address the challenges of the current industrial supply base and provide the warfighter with a decisive advantage,” said Will Edwards, CEO of Firehawk. “Leveraging additive manufacturing, at scale, eliminates many of the constraints associated with traditional propellant production and enables us to make a high-performing, tailored munition faster, safer, and more cost-effective in a smaller footprint.”

Mike Smith, president and chief operating officer of Hanwha Defense USA, said the partnership aligns with its broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the U.S. defense sector through targeted investments.

“Hanwha is developing strategic partnerships and making strategic investments in U.S. defense companies such as Firehawk, which is at the forefront of energetics and propulsion technology,” said the executive. “Firehawk’s transformative approach to propulsion production redefines what is possible within the industry while directly addressing U.S. supply chain challenges and modernizing our military.”

Firehawk also recently received investments from Presto Tech Horizons, a defense and dual-use fund established through a partnership between European venture capital firm Presto Ventures and Czech industrial group Czechoslovak Group.