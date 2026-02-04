Procentrix’s ProCase-AI Earns Tradewinds ‘Awardable’ Status

Procentrix’s artificial intelligence-based case management platform, ProCase-AI, has achieved “Awardable” status on the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s, or CDAO, Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The company said Tuesday the designation allows U.S. government customers to streamline the procurement process for the platform.

What Is ProCase-AI?

ProCase-AI is an AI-powered case operations platform designed to help users manage high-volume casework. The platform supports the full case lifecycle by integrating AI, automation and analytics directly into case workflows.

Built on a cloud-native Microsoft architecture, ProCase-AI is designed to improve oversight and accountability by bringing together case data, artifacts and reporting capabilities.

What Did Procentrix CGO Tom Councell Say About ProCase-AI?

“Scaling AI in case operations only matters if it works in practice. Credit to our team for continuing to modernize the ProCase platform to deliver value for our customers, and to Tradewinds for providing agencies a practical path to adopt proven capabilities like ProCase-AI without unnecessary hurdles,” Procentrix Chief Growth Officer Tom Councell said in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

Procentrix previously received Tradewinds Awardable designations for other platforms. In February 2025, the company’s Translation Analytics Linking and Intelligence System, or TALIS, achieved Awardable status. TALIS is a cloud-based AI platform designed to analyze foreign-language materials.

In September, Procentrix’s task management platform, ProTask-AI, was also designated Awardable on Tradewinds.

What Is CDAO Tradewinds?

Tradewinds is CDAO’s acquisition ecosystem designed to support alternative approaches to technology acquisition and procurement across DOW. The platform currently supports more than 120 DOW organizations and leverages existing acquisition authorities to speed up the procurement of capabilities.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a centralized platform featuring technology platforms intended for defense applications. It uses monthly vendor-submitted video pitches that are evaluated against federal standards as part of its approach to identifying technology platforms for government consideration.

“Tradewinds provides agencies with an efficient path to scale ProCase-AI, which is already deployed across multiple government organizations to enhance accountability, support informed decisions, and drive mission-focused outcomes,” said Procentrix CEO Mike Hughes.