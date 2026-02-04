Ben Baldi, senior vice president of global public sector at Tricentis, is urging defense agencies to adopt a more detailed approach to testing software.

In an article published on the defense electronics news site Battlespace, the executive explained that many agencies struggle with shrinking teams and strict deadlines, forcing personnel to prioritize speed.

On the battlefield, even a minor software bug could lead to systems crashing or adverse outcomes, which is why Baldi asserted that testing for defense technologies must be “continuous, intelligent, and deeply integrated into every stage of the software development life cycle.”

Will AI Help Secure Software?

According to Baldi, integrating artificial intelligence into software testing throughout the development cycle is key to maintaining quality while delivering capabilities at speed.

He shared that agencies can use AI to scan code for vulnerabilities and other issues or automatically alert IT teams if there are changes to core systems. AI, he added, can also verify that the system is operating as intended and is free from any vulnerabilities or data integrity issues.

How Can Agencies Deploy Trustworthy AI?

AI use in defense agencies continues to cause concerns, Baldi revealed. A Tricentis survey he cited in the article revealed that 39 percent of government personnel polled are concerned about AI-related security vulnerabilities, while 36 percent said they are worried about bias.

He added that AI testing systems deployed across government must be transparent and aligned with the Department of War’s 2023 Data, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence Adoption Strategy.

What Is Tricentis?

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tricentis offers AI-powered software testing and quality engineering services. Its scriptless, no-code platform Tosca could accelerate testing and promote collaboration among software delivery teams.

The company recently introduced a unified workspace for quality engineering that brings together AI agents, AI platform services and Model Context Protocol, or MCP, servers.