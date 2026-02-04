SOSi has secured a potential $875 million contract from the Department of Justice to provide interpretation and language support services for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, extending the company’s role in helping ensure language access requirements are met across immigration court proceedings.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award includes a one-year base and six one-year option periods, SOSi said Tuesday, with work to be performed nationwide through task orders.

What Services Will SOSi Provide Under the Award?

Under the contract, SOSi will deliver a mix of on-site interpretation, video remote interpretation, over-the-phone interpretation, written translation and computer-aided real-time transcription services.

The work is intended to supplement EOIR’s in-house interpreter workforce and support immigration hearings, appellate reviews and other related proceedings that require language access, including uncommon and rare languages.

“Our work on the EOIR program exemplifies how SOSi combines deep domain expertise with advanced technology to accelerate mission success,” said SOSi President and CEO Julian Setian.

“In 2026, we plan to scale our WordBridge platform for on-demand interpretation, enabling government and commercial customers to access faster, more cost-effective, and more reliable language solutions,” the five-time Wash100 Award recipient added.

How Does the Award Build on SOSi’s Existing EOIR Work?

The award continues a longstanding relationship between SOSi and EOIR. The company, which has served as a prime language services partner since 2015, previously received a potential $400 million DOJ contract in 2020 to provide translation, transcription and interpreter support for immigration-related proceedings.

EOIR oversees the Justice Department’s federal immigration adjudication system, including administrative hearings and appeals, through components such as the Office of the Chief Immigration Judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Charles O’Brien, senior vice president for civil solutions at SOSi, said the latest award reflects the department’s confidence in the company’s ability to scale complex language access operations.

“It represents not only a contract renewal, but a strong endorsement of SOSi’s performance, reliability, and commitment to operational excellence,” O’Brien added.