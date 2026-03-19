Tulip has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, Moderate Equivalency , validating that its cloud-based platform complies with federal security standards for the aerospace and defense industries.

What Does the FedRAMP Designation Mean For Tulip?

The company said the designation demonstrates that its cloud-based, composable frontline operations platform meets requirements for handling controlled unclassified information and other sensitive data.

“As defense and aerospace manufacturers are asked to do more, faster, and at greater scale, modern production systems must remove friction, not add to it,” said Erik Mirandette , chief business officer of Tulip. “Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency is a critical step in ensuring Tulip can support national industrial initiatives with the speed and security they require.”

What Does Tulip’s Cloud-Based Platform Offer?

Designed for fast-moving, highly regulated environments, Tulip’s platform offers a flexible alternative to traditional manufacturing execution systems, or MES, which are often hampered by rigid architectures and lengthy implementation timelines. Its composable architecture is built to accelerate the development, deployment and scaling of digital production systems. The platform supports secure and compliant applications, enforces standard operating procedures through human-centric workflows, and provides audit trails for traceability and quality control.

It uses a configurable data model and integrates with enterprise resource planning, product lifecycle management and quality management systems. This allows manufacturers to adapt to changing requirements, supply chain disruptions and evolving compliance standards while maintaining data integrity and security.