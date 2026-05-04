Elbit Systems of America has received a firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army to develop and test the Binocular Night Observation Device, or BiNOD.

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The company said Friday the award from Army Contracting Command establishes a contracting vehicle for potential future production orders in support of U.S. soldiers and positions it to compete for the next phase valued at up to $450.6 million.

What Is the BiNOD Program?

The BiNOD effort, previously known as the Night Vision Device-Next program, is intended to deliver a next-generation binocular night vision capability to replace legacy monocular systems. For nearly three decades, the AN/PVS-14 monocular device has served as a standard for U.S. and allied forces.

BiNOD uses a two-tube configuration to provide stereoscopic vision, supporting improved depth perception and spatial awareness. Elbit America designed the system as a helmet-mounted, lightweight and ruggedized platform for low-light operations with enhanced optics for sharper imagery and improved contrast.

The company said the system maintains compatibility with existing platforms and accessories and supports field upgrades to address evolving mission requirements. It is also designed for sustainment at the unit level.

In February, the Army awarded $1.3 billion in contracts to Elbit America and two other companies to develop, produce and test BiNOD systems. The award came a year after the service released a solicitation for the program.

What Did Elbit America Leaders Say About BiNOD?

Erik Fox, senior vice president and general manager of Elbit America’s warfighter systems division, said BiNOD is designed to provide soldiers with enhanced visual capabilities while maintaining a lightweight and comfortable form factor for extended missions.

Luke Savoie, president and CEO of Elbit America, said the company develops night vision systems alongside soldiers and focuses on delivering rugged and scalable platforms.

“Rugged, trusted and able to be produced in mass, BiNOD is offered at a price point for our customers to get them at volume. Elbit America gives our nation’s Warriors the confidence to move first, see farther, and maneuver at night just like it’s the day. That’s why the U.S. Army counts on us as its night vision partner, and why we’ll keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” added Savoie.