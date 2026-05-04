Sierra Space has elected retired U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw to its board of directors. Shaw will serve as chair of the board’s classified business and security committee, leveraging his leadership experience in national security space operations.

Who Is John Shaw?

Shaw retired in 2023 after serving as deputy commander of U.S. Space Command, where he helped oversee global space operations supporting joint force missions and protecting U.S. space assets.

He held senior military leadership roles over a career spanning more than three decades. Prior to becoming the USSPACECOM deputy commander, he led the Space Operations Command and the Combined Forces Space Component Command.

Shaw also served in the U.S. Air Force in various roles, including commander of the 14th Air Force and deputy commander of the Air Force Space Command.

Why Did Sierra Space Add John Shaw to the Board?

Sierra Space CEO Dan Jablonsky, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said Shaw’s appointment comes as the company operates “at the intersection of innovation and national security.”

“We are advancing our nation’s strategic priorities in space and supporting our customers’ most important missions. John’s deep understanding of the challenges facing those we serve—gained through decades of service—will ensure we remain adaptive and effective,” added Jablonsky.

Sierra Space Board Chair Fatih Ozmen stated that Shaw’s extensive background in space operations and his deep integration with the defense and intelligence sectors will significantly strengthen the board’s oversight and strategic guidance.

“Sierra Space has built a reputation in the defense and intelligence community for being a trusted partner and delivering on its commitments,” said Shaw. “I am especially pleased to join the board during this dynamic time as Dan leads the company into its next phase.”

Shaw also serves on the boards of several space and defense companies, including SES, Draper, Stoke Space and ThinkOrbital.