SNC Reports On-Orbit Performance of Vindler 2.0 RF Satellite Constellation

SNC has reported on-orbit activity for its Vindler 2.0 small satellite constellation, including payload tasking and initial radio frequency data transmission.

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SNC said Thursday the system marks its transition from microsatellites to small satellites designed to increase RF data tracking capability and bandwidth in low Earth orbit.

What Is Vindler 2.0?

Vindler 2.0 is a constellation of small satellites designed to identify and geolocate electromagnetic emissions. The constellation supports tracking and monitoring functions for operators working in complex operational environments.

According to SNC, the system can process signals across multiple frequency ranges, from VHF through Ka-band. Identified use cases include detection of GPS interference, maritime monitoring and dark vessel tracking, as well as support for operations in contested areas.

In late March, SNC launched three satellites in collaboration with Muon Space from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Transporter-16 rideshare mission as part of an effort to expand its RF data collection architecture in low Earth orbit.

Following deployment, the company completed initial spacecraft operations, including orbital positioning and system checks. SNC said it verified payload functionality within 30 days and initiated data collection activities across the constellation.

Lisa Godenick, senior vice president of strategy at SNC, said the system is designed to support time-sensitive data delivery for operational users.

“This architecture enables the military to receive critical data from space within minutes, anywhere around the world. At a time where speed is relevance and information is dominance, SNC is continuously investing in ways to improve the quality and speed of our data,” added Godenick.

In March, the National Reconnaissance Office selected SNC to support a commercial RF capabilities study using its Vindler satellite service to help evaluate and integrate emerging RF data sources for intelligence and defense missions.

What Are SNC’s Plans for Future Vindler Launches?

SNC is now working on designs for future Vindler launches with planned improvements to data quality, accuracy and mission resilience.

The company expects to scale the constellation to more than 20 satellites in the coming years. These spacecraft will gather additional RF bands and enable multiple daily revisits.