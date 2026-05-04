Acting Federal CISO Michael Duffy to Keynote 2026 Cyber Summit

The Potomac Officers Club is delighted to announce Acting Federal Chief Information Security Officer Michael Duffy as a keynote speaker at the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park in Virginia.

Duffy, who oversees cybersecurity strategy and policies across agencies, will deliver the afternoon keynote, offering attendees a rare opportunity to hear the government’s top cyber leader’s perspective on cybersecurity strategies, emerging threats, modernization and other critical priorities shaping the federal cyber landscape. Secure your tickets to the 2026 Cyber Summit today!

Who Is Michael Duffy?

Duffy is a long-time government cybersecurity leader who has spearheaded federal efforts to strengthen network resilience, modernize cyber defenses and enhance risk management.

He assumed the acting CISO role at the Office of Management and Budget in 2024, following Chris DeRusha’s retirement from government service and his move to the private sector.

As acting CISO, Duffy leads the Federal CISO Council , which serves as a forum where agency leaders share best practices related to the acquisition, development, modernization and implementation of cybersecurity tools and initiatives across the federal government.

Before joining OMB, Duffy served within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Division as associate director for capacity building. In the role, he was in charge of managing the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program , which provides cybersecurity tools and services to help strengthen government-wide security posture.

He also held leadership roles, focused on network resilience, cybersecurity and operations, throughout his nearly two decades of service at the Department of Homeland Security.

Duffy also serves as a tri-chair of the Committee for National Security Systems, deputy chair of the Federal Acquisition Security Council, and a board member for the Technology Modernization Fund, DHS’s Cyber Safety Review Board and the National Institute for Standards and Technology’s Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from George Washington University and has completed an executive education program at Harvard Kennedy School.

What Will Michael Duffy Discuss in His Keynote?

Duffy’s role as acting CISO and his extensive experience leading cybersecurity programs across government make him the ideal speaker for the 2026 Cyber Summit .

During his keynote address, he is expected to discuss:

AI to Improve Cyber Resilience

Duffy is a strong proponent of artificial intelligence use in cybersecurity , describing the technology as “pivotal” in a FedScoop report. As adversaries utilize AI to scale and speed up cyberattacks on government networks, it is more crucial than ever for agencies to strengthen cybersecurity by adopting intelligent tools.

At the 2026 Cyber Summit , Duffy is expected to share how agencies are utilizing AI and provide tips and strategies to ensure the secure and safe integration of the technology across organizations to mitigate cyber risks.

Enterprise Approach to Cybersecurity

During his time at CISA, Duffy oversaw the launch of the Federal Enterprise Operations Cyber Alignment Plan to enable agencies to share information cyber-related issues, best practices and incidents. The plan, he said at the time, was designed to ensure that the federal government can move as an enterprise to address cyberthreats.

For his keynote, Duffy may expand on the concept of an enterprise approach to cybersecurity in government, share an update on how previous efforts have strengthened resilience across agencies, and share upcoming initiatives that would break down barriers and encourage greater federal cooperation in cyber defense.

OMB Initiatives & Regulatory Changes

As part of its mandate, OMB issues new memoranda to guide cybersecurity initiatives and the secure adoption of emerging technologies, including AI.

For instance, in January, the office published a memo directing federal agencies to adopt a risk-based approach to software and hardware security. OMB also outlined policies to promote the responsible adoption and efficient acquisition of AI in memos issued in April 2025.

Duffy could talk about how these memos can impact industry and government and provide insights on aligning cybersecurity efforts with evolving federal requirements. The official may also discuss future OMB memos or regulatory updates that would affect cybersecurity across federal agencies.

Learn about upcoming cybersecurity requirements and regulations at the 2026 Cyber Summit . Limited tickets are available here .

The Current & Future Cyber Landscape

As federal CISO and former CISA leader, Duffy can provide a unique look into the federal cybersecurity landscape, identify emerging threats and outline how adversaries are evolving their tactics across increasingly complex, interconnected environments.

He is also expected to highlight key challenges facing agencies, including resource constraints, legacy system vulnerabilities, and the growing risks associated with AI-enabled cyberattacks and advancements in quantum computing.

Additionally, he might provide guidance on what organizations can do today to secure their systems against future cyberthreats.

Why Should GovCons Attend the 2026 Cyber Summit?

The 2026 Cyber Summit will convene top government decision and policy makers and industry leaders to address the rapidly evolving and increasingly more complex threats that both the private and public sectors face, especially as adversary nation states weaponize cyber in international conflict.

At the summit, attendees will:

Gain firsthand insights from senior officials across defense, civilian and intelligence agencies shaping cybersecurity policy, strategy and acquisition priorities.

Explore how AI, automation, zero trust and advanced cyber technologies are revolutionizing the federal cybersecurity landscape

Network with decision-makers, technology leaders and fellow contractors to forge partnerships

Identify new opportunities to support cyber initiatives across agencies

Glean actionable insights to stay competitive in GovCon

2026 Cyber Summit Lineup of Keynote Speakers

Aside from Duffy, these government leaders will deliver their keynote addresses at the 2026 Cyber Summit:

Aaron Bishop , chief information security officer and acting principal deputy chief information officer at the Department of War

, chief information security officer and acting principal deputy chief information officer at the Department of War Chris Butera , acting executive director at the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency

, acting executive director at the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency Katherine Sutton , assistant secretary for cyber policy at the Department of War

, assistant secretary for cyber policy at the Department of War Robyn B. Celestino , general counsel for the White House Office of the National Cyber Director