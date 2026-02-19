OMNI Federal Receives CMMI Level 3 Benchmark Appraisal

OMNI Federal has announced its completion of the Capability Maturity Model Integration Maturity Level 3 Benchmark Appraisal, certifying a defined level of standard proactive policies.

What Does CMMI Maturity Level 3 Mean for OMNI?

The way OMNI designs and delivers secure software, manages suppliers, supports personnel, and operates in virtual and distributed environments is commanded by CMMI practices. This appraisal, the digital transformation services company said last week, demonstrates commitment to reducing risk and inefficiencies in service delivery to their federal partners.

“By holding all six CMMI Level 3 domains, we remove uncertainty and deliver the confidence the government expects for complex, mission-critical programs,” stated OMNI Chief Operating Officer Kevin Coyle.

Receiving the level 3 CMMI appraisal is intended to eliminate common program execution risks and ensure process integrity and accountability throughout the entire contract process.

What Are the CMMI Maturity Levels and Domains?

A CMMI maturity level assesses the organization at the enterprise scale, differing from a CMMI capability level assessment which evaluated individual capabilities. There are five maturity levels — from level one, initial, to level five, optimal:

Level 1: Initially, processes are generally unpredictable and reactive

Level 2: At this level, management is well-defined on the project level, not yet at the organizational level

Level 3: In level 3, processes enterprise-wide become proactive, rather than reactive, to reduce execution risks and inefficiencies

Level 4: At this level, processes across the enterprise are measured and controlled, using data-driven and predictable processes to govern engagements

Level 5: Finally, organization-wide processes and practices are stable and flexible, enabling continuous process improvement while providing a platform for innovation and agility

CMMI domains refer to context areas across the organization that are appraised as part of CMMI certification. The domains vary by level of maturity — for example, level 2 has ten domains, while level 3 has only six — domains include areas such as data, development, governance, people, planning, quality, safety, security, service, supplier and virtual.

CMMI Appraisal Types

CMMI conducts four different types of appraisals, designed to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of an organization’s processes.

The benchmark appraisal assesses overall business performance and identifies opportunities for improvement.

The sustainment appraisal can follow a benchmark appraisal to evaluate if an organization has maintained their level of maturity.

The Action Plan Reappraisal allows organizations who failed their appraisal a “second chance”

Finally, the evaluation appraisal supports an organization in preparing for an appraisal by identifying areas for improvement.

What Is OMNI Federal?

OMNI, founded in 2017, is a digital transformation services provider working with federal agencies such as the Department of War, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office.

The company employs capabilities including DevSecOps, rapid software development, enterprise cloud and platform solutions, and offensive and defensive cyber solutions coupled with data solutions and artificial intelligence to design and deploy solutions for their customers in the defense and intelligence industries.