Peraton announced that it has achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration V3.0 Maturity Level 3 ratings for Development and Services, a dual appraisal that recognizes the company’s standardized use of processes, tools and methods across its programs.

The new ratings affirm Peraton’s commitment to quality and focus on persistent performance improvement, the company said Thursday.

Why Is the CMMI Maturity Level 3 Certification Important to Peraton?

Government contractors widely use the CMMI framework to demonstrate performance discipline and continuous improvement. Level 3 maturity, or “Defined,” signifies that a company’s processes and standards are clearly established and consistently provide guidance across its projects, programs and portfolios.

“This achievement reflects more than operational maturity—it’s a clear signal of how we deliver impact for our customers. Our Level 3 ratings validate that Peraton’s teams are not only meeting global best practices but leveraging them to accelerate innovation, reduce risk, and ensure mission success. As our customers face increasingly complex challenges, these disciplined processes allow us to move faster, deliver smarter, and perform with unwavering reliability,” said Patricia Gillis, vice president, quality at Peraton.