Allocore Platforms Added to Treasury FM QSMO Marketplace

Bill Webner / Allocore
Bill Webner. The CEO of Allocore commented on the inclusion of ULP and UFP in the Treasury’s FM QSMO Marketplace.
Bill Webner CEO Allocore

Allocore said its Unified Loans Platform, or ULP, and Unified Fraud Platform, or UFP, have been approved for inclusion in the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Management Quality Service Management Office, FM QSMO, Marketplace.

“Federal lending programs manage trillions in public investments. They deserve modern technology worthy of that trust,” Allocore CEO Bill Webner said in a statement published Wednesday.

Webner, a two-time Wash100 awardee, noted that the government needs a scalable platform that delivers benefits efficiently and prevents fraud.

What Is the Treasury’s FM QSMO Marketplace?

The FM QSMO Marketplace is a governmentwide resource that helps federal agencies identify vetted platforms that improve financial management performance and support modernization. The Treasury-led Marketplace is designed to guide agencies toward federal standards-aligned offerings.

What Are ULP and UFP?

Allocore’s ULP is a FedRAMP High-authorized modular system built for federal lending programs. It supports the full loan lifecycle across origination, accounting, servicing and case management. ULP provides automation, auditability, workflow orchestration and fraud detection capabilities for federal credit programs.

UFP is a FedRAMP High-authorized platform designed to prevent fraud before public funds are obligated. It uses artificial intelligence-driven identity proofing, real-time risk assessment, behavioral analytics and case management and features pre-built connections to federal and third-party data sources. The platform enables rapid adoption of Treasury’s Do Not Pay capabilities.

Agencies can access the Allocore platforms through the FM QSMO Marketplace catalog’s Carahsoft Vendor page.

ExecutiveBiz

