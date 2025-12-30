The Intelligence and National Security Alliance has appointed Sarah Campbell, Yvette Cesario, Jim Edwards and six other national security leaders to its advisory committee.

INSA said Monday the advisory panel members will provide guidance to the association’s president and personnel to help inform policy priorities, programs and events.

Who Are the Other INSA Advisory Committee Members?

The six other INSA advisory committee members are Alexis Kovalchik, IC growth lead, Deloitte; Kristyn Ream, director of strategy, tactical missions division, L3Harris Technologies; Tiffany Shaffery, founder and CEO, Assertive Professionals; David Snepp, senior director, national security, Moody’s; Joseph Vealencis, VP of strategic communications, U.S. government, Vantor; and Jennifer Webster, national security partner sales manager, Google Public Sector.

Who Is Sarah Campbell?

In addition to her role as associate VP of research, Campbell also serves as head of special projects at George Mason University.

She previously served as chief of staff at the University of Maryland’s Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security.

Campbell also led strategic partnerships and communications at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s research component and served as lead for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Office of International Cooperation.

Her industry career included time as a senior program manager at SAIC and as a public policy analyst with geopolitical publishing firm Strategic Forecasting.

Who Is Yvette Cesario?

Cesario is managing director of the national security team at Amazon Web Services.

In 2014, she joined AWS as a founding member of the company’s national security team, where she played a role in facilitating the intelligence community’s adoption of commercial cloud platforms.

The Rice University graduate spent seven years supporting IC at Cisco Systems, where she supported various network modernization efforts.

Who Is Jim Edwards?

Edwards is chief growth officer of SOSi, where he is responsible for customer relationships across the defense, intelligence and federal civilian markets.

The retired U.S. Army intelligence colonel and joint qualified officer served as senior intelligence officer for Army Forces Command and led a battlefield surveillance brigade in Afghanistan.

The University of Virginia commerce graduate holds master’s degrees in strategic intelligence, business administration, military operational art and national security studies.