Dark Wolf’s Oliver Sadorra on Harnessing AI’s Potential

Oliver Sadorra, chief growth officer at Dark Wolf Solutions, said federal agencies looking to harness the potential of artificial intelligence while safeguarding security and ensuring public trust should begin by implementing tailored, risk-based AI governance.

“This means having an accountable body. You know, we’re seeing chief AI officers, sometimes chief data and AI officers, chief innovation technology officers. The point is to have a point person on AI governance,” Sadorra said during an episode of the Keeping IT Brief podcast.

“And that person aligns the AI strategy of an organization to that agency’s mission. And this means classifying AI use cases against risk tolerance and pushing that down to authorizing officials and other security staff to help evaluate for compliance,” he added.

What Other Measures Does Sadorra Recommend to Advance Responsible AI Deployment?

Sadorra emphasized that agencies should align AI deployments with frameworks like the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework to identify and mitigate AI risks.

He said agencies should reinforce such frameworks with security practices, including red teaming, penetration testing and adversarial assessments, to simulate advanced persistent threats and protect networks from potential malicious activities.

The Dark Wolf Solutions executive also emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring throughout the AI lifecycle.

“You know, for AI, this extends beyond just monitoring usage, but also monitoring performance to include accuracy, any model drift that we might see, or other unexpected results that we might see with AI technologies,” he told podcast host Mary Ann Brown.

What Is the Dark Wolf CGO’s Advice for Organizations Starting With AI?

He stressed that organizations should understand data and prioritize data readiness as they advance AI adoption.

“AI leverages data and the organizations that benefit most from AI when they use the technology is using it with their data,” Sadorra said, adding, “So if I were to issue one word of advice, especially for those kind of in the early adoption stage, it’s spend time on data preparation and data readiness. It will not only enhance the use of AI within an organization, but also prevent risks of unintended leaks or data spills.”

What Are Oliver Sadorra’s Thoughts on the Future of AI?

In an Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, Sadorra highlighted the need for stronger AI governance and cybersecurity practices to address secure adoption and adversarial misuse of AI.

When asked about the future of AI, he said he sees rapid growth in generative and autonomous AI, increasing importance of ethical AI frameworks and future convergence with technologies like quantum computing.