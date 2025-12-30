in Acquisition & Procurement, Foreign Military Sales, News

Boeing to Supply P-8A Aircraft Under Potential $1.8B Denmark FMS

Boeing logo. Denmark receives US approval to purchase up to three P-8A aircraft.
Boeing will serve as the principal contractor on a potential $1.8 billion foreign military sale approved by the Department of State for Denmark’s acquisition of P-8A multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

What Does the Proposed P-8A Package Include?

The potential sale covers up to three P-8A aircraft and a broad package of mission systems, survivability equipment and U.S. government and contractor support intended to strengthen Denmark’s maritime surveillance and NATO interoperability, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

The requested items include Multifunctional Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems, Guardian laser transmitter assemblies, GPS/inertial navigation systems with anti-spoofing modules, missile warning sensors, radar systems, acoustic systems, tactical open mission software, and electro-optical and infrared MX-20HD imaging systems.

How Would the P-8A Sale to Denmark Support NATO Operations?

According to the DSCA, the sale will bolster Denmark’s ability to deter threats and contribute to alliance missions. The agency noted that Denmark, a key NATO ally, can seamlessly integrate the new capability without altering the regional military balance. Implementing the program will require U.S. government and contractor personnel to deploy to Denmark for up to two years to provide fielding, maintenance and engineering support.

Written by Kristen Smith

