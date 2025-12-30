Peter Guerra, vice president of data and artificial intelligence for government defense and intelligence at Oracle, emphasized the role of data modernization in the successful deployment of agentic AI, Nextgov/FCW reported.

In an interview on technology trends for 2026, Guerra explained that Oracle, as a data-first company, treats data as critical to AI.

“AI that knows your data is the only useful AI out there,” he shared.

The official also revealed that the company is looking forward to the continued modernization of data assets among federal customers to enable a context-aware AI.

“It’s really clearly a data modernization path for our federal customers,” he added. “It’s the true enablement of AI agents at scale that can solve some of the workflow challenges and process challenges that they have.”

How Is Cloud Advancing AI?

Guerra also discussed in the interview the increasing role of cloud computing infrastructure to scale data-reliant agentic AI. He pointed to Oracle’s work with the Department of Energy to use Oracle Cloud to create an AI cluster network that can process troves of data.

The cloud, he stated, gives customers the flexibility to consume the resources they need.

What Does Oracle Offer Federal Customers?

Oracle is one of the leading providers of AI capabilities to federal agencies in 2025.

In July, the company signed an agreement with the General Services Administration to provide the entire government with access to its digital offerings, including AI tools and cloud services, for a discounted price.

Oracle also recently entered a partnership with the National Nuclear Security Administration to develop advanced supercomputing systems to bolster national security and scientific research and support AI applications throughout the nuclear enterprise.

Under the partnership, Oracle and NVIDIA will build the Solstice and Equinox supercomputers at the DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory. The supercomputers will integrate DOE’s scientific instruments and data networks to address challenges related to energy and security.