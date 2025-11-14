General Dynamics Information Technology will work to integrate its Digital Accelerators portfolio onto Google Cloud under an expanded collaboration with Google Public Sector.

What Are the Aims of the Expanded Partnership Between GDIT and Google Public Sector?

GDIT said Thursday that the collaboration will see the delivery of tactical edge artificial intelligence and cloud capabilities to benefit defense and intelligence agencies with the help of Google Distributed Cloud, a “cloud-in-a-box” offering that is authorized to operate at Department of Defense Impact Level 6 and allows for the operation of workloads while offline.

The collaboration will also see the combination of GDIT’s AI offerings with Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI Platform to enhance the citizen engagement services offered by federal civilian and health agencies. The combination will involve a variety of AI capabilities, including generative and agentic AI.

What Do GDIT and Google Public Sector Executives Have to Say About the Partnership?

For GDIT Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Ben Gianni, the prevailing “dynamic and complex environment” makes it necessary for industry and government to work with one another.

“This expanded partnership will enable us to jointly invest, develop and deliver proven solutions at speed to meet diverse demands and advance our national security priorities,” Gianni commented.

For Jan Niemiec, managing director of national security at Google Public Sector, the partnership “pairs our leadership in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity with GDIT’s proven expertise in integrating and delivering complex solutions.”

“From modernizing citizen services with generative AI, to delivering critical communication at the mission edge, this partnership will accelerate the government’s digital transformation,” Neimeic added.