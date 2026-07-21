BAE Systems and Trimble have received Space Force agreements to develop the next-generation MAVRC GPS receiver

The effort will advance requirements, risk reduction and design work before a formal concept review

A second phase is expected to cover prototyping, demonstrations and integration and testing

BAE Systems and Trimble Military and Advanced Systems each secured an agreement from the U.S. Space Force to help build the Maritime and Aviation Receiver Card , or MAVRC, a next-generation military GPS user equipment, or MGUE, receiver. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, or AFLCMC, said Friday the awards were issued by Space Systems Command on behalf of its Electronic Systems Directorate.

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What Will the Agreements Support?

Under the agreements, the two firms will develop requirements, conduct risk reduction studies and produce documentation ahead of a design concept review. This work marks the first of two phases, with the second set to guide later prototyping, demonstrations and integration and testing work toward a GPS M-code receiver.

What Capabilities Will MAVRC Provide?

MAVRC is built to give weapons system integrators more resilient positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for use in contested environments. It is designed to strengthen anti-jam and anti-spoof performance and lessen size, weight and power demands. The receiver will incorporate regional military protection while maintaining backward compatibility with MGUE Increment 1 aviation and maritime receivers.

MAVRC builds on the Space Force’s earlier work to field M-Code aviation and maritime receiver capabilities through the MGUE Increment 1 program. In 2024, the MGUE Increment 1 program office completed technical requirements verification for an aviation and maritime receiver card designed to strengthen anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities.

The MAVRC program previously held an industry day in September 2025 to gather industry feedback on key requirements and program readiness. The discussions covered military and civilian flight certification, digital antenna electronics, form factors and regional military protection. The feedback informed requirements development and risk reduction activities ahead of the program’s planned prototype proposal request.