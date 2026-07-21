Air has partnered with Fathom5 to modernize Navy logistics and readiness operations

The platform will support offline work orders and AI-driven parts forecasting

The 2026 Navy Summit will explore AI, digital engineering and more

Air, formerly known as Govini , and Fathom5 have partnered to modernize the U.S. Navy’s maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities by combining their artificial intelligence-based platforms.

As the Navy continues advancing modernization efforts across its fleet and sustainment operations, the Potomac Officers Club will host the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Government and industry leaders will discuss AI, digital engineering, autonomous systems, network modernization, shipbuilding and other priorities shaping the future maritime force. Register now to join the conversation.

What Are Air & Fathom5 Trying to Achieve Under the Partnership?

In a joint release published Monday, Air and Fathom5 said they are combining Fathom5’s warship-deployed condition-based maintenance AI with Air’s Enterprise Readiness platform to scale for enterprisewide Navy procurement. Air’s platform brings together predictive analytics, repair cycle forecasting and supply chain visibility into a unified system that operates across intermediate, organizational and depot maintenance levels.

The partnership will help the Navy eliminate data silos and create a single source of truth for maintenance data. It will also let users search technical manuals, check parts availability and find alternative vendors through natural language queries. The partnership will further allow sailors to complete work orders offline in degraded, denied, intermittent and limited environments.

What Did Air & Fathom5 Officials Say About the Partnership?

Air CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty described the partnership as pivotal as the companies work to address the readiness gap.

“Together, Fathom5 and Air are uniquely positioned to accelerate Naval logistics by drastically shortening turnaround times, maximizing asset availability, and executing modern digital workflows at the speed of operational demand,” Dougherty added.

Zac Staples, founder and CEO of Fathom5, said the future of naval readiness depends on ensuring sailors have access to accurate information at the point of need.

“By combining Fathom5’s AI-powered Condition-Based Maintenance capabilities with Air’s Enterprise Readiness platform, we’re helping transform maintenance from a reactive process into a predictive, data-driven advantage,” he said.

What Is Air?

Air, formerly known as Govini, is a company that created Enterprise Readiness, a category of AI-native systems designed to address the readiness gap, the divide between frontline requirements and the national security enterprise’s delivery capacity. The platform brings development, production, delivery and sustainment together under a single, coordinated execution system.

The company recently won a $31 million contract from the Department of War to support the U.S. Air Force’s LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile and the broader ICBM enterprise.

What Is Fathom5?

Fathom5 is an Austin, Texas-based technology company that develops secure digital infrastructure and advanced actuator technologies for complex industrial systems. The company has delivered the first program-of-record AI system deployed aboard a U.S. Navy ship and holds 17 patents across cybersecurity and actuator technology. Through its Nsyte platform, Fathom5 provides secure edge infrastructure for maintenance and readiness applications.

In June, the Defense Innovation Unit selected Fathom5 as a winner in the NextMRO Prize Challenge Phase III, an effort aimed at replacing siloed logistics frameworks with integrated, data-driven software.