Amyx Secures DLA DAI Task Order Under JETS 2.0

Amyx has booked a DLA task order to support the agency’s DAI PMO

Y-Tech will support Amyx on the fifth consecutive award under JETS 2.0

Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s two DOW summits this summer

Amyx has secured a task order from the Defense Logistics Agency to continue providing support for the Defense Agencies Initiative Program Management Office, marking the company’s fifth consecutive contract award in support of the mission.

As the Department of War and its component agencies continue to prioritize digital modernization and cybersecurity across program offices, the Potomac Officers Club will host two DOW summits this summer. Attendees can sign up now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to hear discussions on artificial intelligence, Golden Dome and other defense technology priorities. You can also reserve a seat for the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to explore digital engineering, autonomous systems and next-generation naval capabilities.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, Amyx said the task order was awarded under DLA’s J6 Enterprise Technology Services, or JETS, 2.0 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with the company performing the work in partnership with Y-Tech.

What Is the Scope of the DLA Task Order?

Under the award, Amyx and Y-Tech will continue supporting the DLA DAI PMO across program management, acquisition planning and financial execution functions. The team will also provide cybersecurity, testing validation and verification, audit, schedule and executive support services.

The companies will support major initiatives to modernize DLA’s logistics systems, including the expansion of automation and AI-driven modernization efforts. Work will also include maintaining a cloud-based Risk Management Framework to support cybersecurity compliance.

What Is Amyx?

Amyx is a Reston, Virginia-based management and technical solutions provider that offers program management, systems engineering, cybersecurity, business process transformation and acquisition support services to defense and federal civilian agencies. Amyx operates as a subsidiary of Tetra Tech following its acquisition in 2023.

The DAI PMO task order builds on Amyx’s long-standing support for DLA. In 2022, Amyx secured a task order from DLA to provide technical and life cycle program support for automated material handling equipment at DLA Distribution sites. In 2020, Amyx received five DLA JETS task orders to support enterprise modernization efforts.