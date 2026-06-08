The Army is rapidly transforming how it fights, moves and sustains forces on the modern battlefield, and the changes are redefining priorities across the defense industrial base.

From autonomous resupply vehicles and next-generation armored platforms to AI-enabled command-and-control systems, the Army is accelerating efforts to modernize land warfare capabilities for an era defined by contested logistics, persistent surveillance and multi-domain operations.

For government contractors, the Army’s evolving vision for ground power modernization presents major opportunities across autonomy, networking, mobility, AI, robotics and advanced weapons systems. Learn more about the latest innovations and initiatives in warfighting at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18, featuring keynotes from Assistant Secretary of the Army, Financial Management and Comptroller Hon. Marc Andersen , Deputy Chief of Staff, DCS, G-6 LTG Jeth Rey and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment Dr. Jeff Waksman .

Why Is the Army Prioritizing Autonomous Ground Vehicles?

One of the Army’s clearest modernization priorities is reducing risk to soldiers operating in what officials call “the last tactical mile” — the highly contested area between support units and frontline troops.

To address this challenge, the Army is seeking autonomous unmanned ground vehicles capable of transporting supplies and evacuating wounded personnel through dangerous environments under enemy observation and fire, according to DefenseScoop.

The requested UGVs must autonomously navigate difficult terrain, operate without GPS, maintain low signatures and integrate with military networks while supporting both logistics and casualty evacuation missions. The initiative reflects a growing recognition that traditional battlefield mobility and sustainment methods are increasingly vulnerable in drone-saturated combat environments.

For industry, the opportunity extends beyond robotics platforms themselves to include autonomy software, AI-enabled navigation, edge computing, secure communications and resilient networking technologies.

How Is the Army Modernizing Its Ground Combat Vehicle Fleet?

The Army is also investing heavily in next-generation combat vehicles designed to improve survivability, mobility and operational flexibility.

Among the most closely watched programs is the XM30 mechanized infantry combat vehicle , the Army’s latest effort to replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle after multiple prior attempts failed to meet operational requirements. The service plans to procure more than 100 XM30 vehicles over the coming years, including 19 vehicles in fiscal 2027 alone.

At the same time, the Army continues advancing the M1E3 Abrams modernization program and the Mobile Tactical Cannon initiative , which aims to deliver lighter and more mobile artillery systems capable of operating across diverse environments at greater speed.

For contractors, the evolving vehicle portfolio signals increasing demand for:

Modular open systems architectures

Lightweight and mobile platforms

Autonomous and remotely operated capabilities

Integrated sensors and AI-enabled targeting

Advanced power, survivability and communications technologies

Why Is Next Generation Command and Control So Critical?

Beyond physical platforms, Army leaders increasingly view data, networking and decision speed as decisive factors in future conflict.

The importance of command and control becomes even greater in contested and GPS-denied environments.

“If you can’t see or you don’t know where your forces are, you can’t command them. Having a flexible and adaptable command-and-control system is very critical,” said Dr. Jerry McGinn , CSIS director of the Center for the Industrial Base, who ExecutiveBiz interviewed for his expertise on the future of Army land power.

That thinking is driving major investments in the Army’s Next Generation Command and Control initiative, or NGC2, which the service now describes as its top modernization priority. The Army’s fiscal 2027 budget request includes nearly $4 billion across NGC2-related procurement and research efforts.

Modern command-and-control systems are ultimately designed to improve decision-making speed and battlefield awareness. According to Dr. McGinn, these capabilities provide commanders with “greater visibility so they can more coherently make decisions based on the information at hand.”

NGC2 is intended to replace legacy command-and-control architectures with a more integrated, data-centric framework capable of connecting sensors, shooters and commanders across domains in near real time.

The effort includes investments in:

C2 applications and software

Data integration and analytics

Transport and communications layers

Infrastructure modernization

Continuous integration and deployment capabilities

The Army is already prototyping NGC2 “full-stack” capabilities with operational divisions and plans to expand fielding significantly over the next several years.

For GovCon leaders, the initiative creates substantial opportunities in cloud architecture, cybersecurity, AI, edge computing, data fusion and network transport systems.

What Lessons Is the Army Taking From Modern Warfare?

Army modernization leaders are increasingly focused on adapting to the realities of modern combat environments where constant surveillance, low-cost drones and precision fires create unprecedented operational challenges.

Despite advances in autonomous systems, long-range precision fires and AI-enabled warfare, many defense experts argue that land forces remain central to achieving strategic objectives.

“The use of standoff weapons like long-range missiles are very attractive for policymakers because they don’t create casualties,” said Dr. McGinn. However, conflicts such as Ukraine demonstrate that “for really decisive action, you have to have land power to create final results.”

As a result, the Army is prioritizing capabilities that improve:

Operational mobility under contested conditions

Distributed logistics and sustainment

Autonomous operations

Rapid decision-making

Electronic warfare resilience

Multi-domain integration

The service is also moving toward more agile acquisition and modernization strategies capable of delivering relevant technologies at operational speed.

According to Dr. McGinn, “whatever the technology environment is, land power is still the decisive capability—the need for land power and its employment will remain significant.”

Why Should GovCon Executives Pay Attention to the Army’s Future of Ground Warfare?

The Army’s modernization strategy represents a major shift in how land warfare capabilities will be developed, deployed and sustained over the next decade.

For government contractors, success will increasingly depend on the ability to deliver scalable, interoperable and rapidly adaptable technologies capable of operating in contested environments. Companies specializing in autonomy, AI, advanced networking, robotics, electronic warfare, resilient communications and open architectures are particularly well-positioned as the Army accelerates modernization efforts.

As the Army transforms its approach to mobility, command and control, logistics and battlefield operations, the 2026 Army Summit on June 18 will provide GovCon executives with direct access to the leaders shaping the future of warfighting.

The summit will examine many of the same priorities driving today’s modernization efforts, including autonomous systems, AI-enabled decision-making, next-generation command-and-control architectures, operational mobility and rapid capability delivery. Attendees will hear from high-ranking Army officials and industry leaders discussing how emerging technologies are reshaping combat operations and acquisition priorities across the defense industrial base, including: