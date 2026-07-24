Amentum has secured a Navy contract to modernize nuclear propulsion infrastructure

The three-year contract will recapitalize spent fuel examination capabilities in Idaho

The 2026 Navy Summit will explore digital modernization, autonomous systems and more

Amentum has received a potential three-year, $85 million contract from the U.S. Navy to design and modernize a component of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program’s infrastructure.

As the Navy continues advancing modernization efforts across its fleet and combat systems, the Potomac Officers Club will host the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Navy, government and industry leaders will discuss artificial intelligence, digital engineering, autonomous systems, network modernization, shipbuilding and other priorities shaping the future maritime force. Reserve your seat now!

What Is the Scope of the Navy Contract?

Under the contract, Amentum said Thursday it will recapitalize the service’s spent fuel examination capabilities at the Naval Reactors Facility in Idaho. The examinations support the Navy’s nuclear fleet by enabling scientists and engineers to compare real-world fuel core performance against design and testing predictions, supporting the fleet’s continued mission readiness.

“This new project underscores Amentum’s commitment to supporting the design, engineering, and operational excellence required to sustain the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet. By modernizing these vital examination capabilities, Amentum is helping to enhance the Navy’s ability to evaluate, optimize and extend the performance of nuclear fuel cores far into the future,” said Mark Whitney, president of Amentum’s energy and environment business.

What Is the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program?

The Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program is a joint effort between the Department of Energy and the Department of the Navy, overseeing the design, development and operational support that sustains the Navy’s maritime capabilities.

The program is responsible for every aspect of the Navy’s nuclear propulsion efforts, drawing on civilian and military personnel to design, construct, operate, maintain and manage the nuclear-powered ships and supporting facilities across the fleet. Its elements include research, development and support laboratories, a nuclear component procurement organization and dedicated schools and training facilities.

What Other Navy Contracts Has Amentum Secured?

The nuclear infrastructure award follows a string of Navy contract wins for Amentum. In 2025, the company received a $72 million contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division for electromagnetic environmental effects services.

In 2024, Amentum secured a spot on a potential $2.85 billion firm-fixed-price Navy contract to provide logistics services supporting military operations worldwide and received a $490 million contract from the Navy to provide contractor logistics support to modernize the service branch’s training aircraft fleet.